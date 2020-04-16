Short Interest in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Drops By 66.3%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CHA. CLSA upgraded China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in China Telecom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Telecom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Telecom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Telecom stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 4,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

