Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Decreases By 75.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JVA. TheStreet cut Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

