Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Grows By 53.4%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 2,718,100 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 235,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CEQP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

