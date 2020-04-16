Short Interest in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Decreases By 88.5%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DRAD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 26,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Digirad has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.34. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

