Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Declines By 93.3%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,900,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EKSO shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

EKSO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

