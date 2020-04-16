Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Drops By 39.3%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

THG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.79. 19,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

