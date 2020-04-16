Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Declines By 90.5%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 36,482,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in McKesson by 120.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

