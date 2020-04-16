Short Interest in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Decreases By 92.3%

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OBAS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Optibase has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Optibase alerts:

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.