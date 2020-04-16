Short Interest in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Decreases By 86.4%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:QES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,065. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 429.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Quintana Energy Services worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on QES. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Quintana Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

