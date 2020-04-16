Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Decreases By 74.9%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 14,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,727. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

