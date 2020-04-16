Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Decreases By 81.8%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Reliv International stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 3,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514. Reliv International has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

