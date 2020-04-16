Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Decreases By 35.3%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 5,396,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 368,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,020. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,909,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

