Short Interest in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Drops By 51.1%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 6,399,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 2,058,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,125. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.