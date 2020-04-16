Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Drops By 35.1%

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of TCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The company has a market cap of $161.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

