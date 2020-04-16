Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Drops By 43.4%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE TG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 19,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Tredegar alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.