ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $15,686.80 and $8,698.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.02756920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00218892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

