Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 247,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

