SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $55.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of SLG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its position in SL Green Realty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 314,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

