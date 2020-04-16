Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,090,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 126,835,700 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,634 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,447,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,952,144. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

