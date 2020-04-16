SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,547 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.61. 5,989,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

