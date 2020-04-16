SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 94,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,680. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

