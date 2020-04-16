Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $999.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 895.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.