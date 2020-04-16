Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SXI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. 21,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

