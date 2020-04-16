Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SPLP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,929. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $364.17 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.25%.

In other Steel Partners news, major shareholder Warren G. Lichtenstein bought 11,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,612.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,071. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 22,921 shares of company stock worth $122,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,082,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

