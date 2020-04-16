Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. VF accounts for 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 37,216.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in VF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,919. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

