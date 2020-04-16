Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,360. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

