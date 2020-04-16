Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 1.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Hanesbrands worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,972. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

