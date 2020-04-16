Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 13,533 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 282.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,711. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

