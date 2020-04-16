Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 16th (ACRE, ADC, AEG, AEM, AHCHY, AHCO, AKAM, AMH, AMRX, AQUA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 16th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $1,535.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $194.00 price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.50 to $3.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.30 target price on the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

