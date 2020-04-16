Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 91,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,024 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,507,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,504. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,275,834 shares of company stock worth $28,154,775 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

