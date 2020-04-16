Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 2,701,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 75,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,081. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

