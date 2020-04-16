SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Down 75.1% in March

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 1,681,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 371,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 315,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,366. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

