SunTrust Banks Boosts Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $29.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

LEG traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $57,899,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

