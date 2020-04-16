SunTrust Banks Cuts FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target to $44.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price objective cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,374,000 after buying an additional 290,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,779,000 after buying an additional 285,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,967,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,996,000 after buying an additional 150,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,215,000 after buying an additional 87,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

