SunTrust Banks Cuts Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Price Target to $17.00

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 87.85% from the company’s previous close.

FBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

FBM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 52,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,135. The firm has a market cap of $416.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

