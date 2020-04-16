SunTrust Banks Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $45.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,673. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.