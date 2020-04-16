SunTrust Banks Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $80.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE SITE traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 45,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $6,419,747. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

