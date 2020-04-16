SunTrust Banks Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $95.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

