SunTrust Banks Trims L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $255.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.22. 87,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

