SunTrust Banks Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $115.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 699,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

