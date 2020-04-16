Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 711 ($9.35).

TATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:TATE traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 670 ($8.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,351,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 650.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 719.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

