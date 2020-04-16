Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.55 ($2.45).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87). Also, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

LON:TW traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 127.95 ($1.68). 20,510,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

