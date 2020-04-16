Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 6,408,700 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 71,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,813. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

