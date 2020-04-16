Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $30,890.88 and $38,276.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00602781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

