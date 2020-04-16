ThoreCoin (THR) Achieves Market Cap of $118.09 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $118.09 million and $27,885.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,362.30 or 0.19379832 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 733.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

