TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $387,020.24 and approximately $2.98 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.02361776 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00296445 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

