TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.68. 52,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 35,157.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,045,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,372,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,869,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,272,000 after purchasing an additional 193,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

