Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 2,606,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,345. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

