Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Buys C$19,499.30 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Lee Allan Baker purchased 1,718 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,499.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,249.30.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,923. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$22.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.34.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$548.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$19.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

