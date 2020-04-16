Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.57. 1,009,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.69. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Trex by 189.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.